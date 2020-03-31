WATCH: Coaching Insights - Episode 1 - Mike Prendergast of Racing 92

In Episode 1 of the Limerick Leader Sport 'Coaching Insights' video series we chatted to Racing 92's Mike Prendergast. The former Munster, Bourgoin and Gloucester scrum half talks about his career path, his love for the game of rugby and the differences between coaching the Garryowen 3rds and one of the top sides in Europe.

If you or a coach you know would like to take part in our series, email sport@limerickleader.ie