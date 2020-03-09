WATCH: Ireland coach Andy Farrell 'disappointed' by cancellation of French Six Nations tie

Following instructions received from the authorities in France, the decision has been made to postpone the Round 5 Guinness Six Nations match between France and Ireland, thus ending Ireland's 2020 Six Nations campaign.

Commenting on the decision, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell commented "We’re all disappointed but ultimately the decision has to be made on health grounds. We still have a shot at the Championship when it does get played so we’ll plan for that when we know more"

The Wales V Scotland Guinness Six Nations and U20 Six Nations matches will be going ahead as scheduled.

The fixture between Wales Women and Scotland Women is also postponed after a Scottish player tested positive for Covid-19 and a further seven members of the Scotland camp (players and management) are self-isolating.



Six Nations and its constituent Unions and federations will work closely to identify dates on which all postponed matches will take place.

No immediate announcement will be made on rescheduling as we will need to discuss with all relevant stakeholders and assess the evolution of the situation.