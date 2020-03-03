New GAA President tribute to Limerick officials for 'education which stood the test of time'

NEW GAA President Larry McCarthy has paid tribute to two Limerick officials for giving him a GAA administration "education which has stood the test of time".

A native of Bishopstown in Cork, McCarthy attended Thomond College in the 1970s and was both a player and club official when they won the 1977 Limerick SFC. A team containing Pat and Mick Spillane and Brian Talty went on to win Munster and All-Ireland club SFC honours.

Last Friday night McCarthy was elected the 40th GAA President at Annual Congress in Croke Park.

In his four minute acceptance speech he paid tribute to three men who had set him on the road to GAA administration - former Limerick GAA chairman Rory Kiely (Feenagh-Kilmeedy) and former Limerick GAA secretary Tom Boland (Patrickswell) among them.

He started with Mick Scally.

"He was from county Westmeath, who in the basement of Plassey House, where the library of the National College of Physical Education was way back in the 70s - Plassey House is now in the centre of the University of Limerick. Mick asked me at one stage would I help him out with the football club in the college and whatever divine inspiration got into Mick's head that night I am eternally grateful because it set me on a path of commitment and involvement with the GAA that undoubtedly would not have happened without Mick Scally," explained McCarthy.

"I was dispatched into Limerick to negotiate the entry of Thomond College into the Limerick Championship," he recalled.

"Now on a good day, colleges and universities are not welcome in County Boards and with a very good team we weren't exactly welcomed either but the two men that I negotiated with were Rory Kiely - the indomitable Rory Kiely and the late great Tom Boland from Patrickswell," said McCarthy.

"Those two guys (Kiely and Boland) took me under their wing and led me through the pitfalls of the Limerick County Board and gave me an education which has stood the test of time," said the in-coming President.

McCarthy takes up office in 12 months’ time and becomes the first overseas candidate to win the office in the association’s 136 years - he will move back to Ireland for the duration of his term. The 65 year old is originally from Cork but has lived in New York for much of the last 40 years - he works as an associate professor in Seton Hall University in New Jersey.