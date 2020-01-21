WATCH: Castletroy College take on Coláiste Cholmcille in All-Ireland Basketball final
Limerick's Castletroy College are taking on Coláiste Cholmcille of Donegal in the Boys U16B Basketball All-Ireland final at the National Basketball Arena. Click the video link above to watch the game live.
Timeout with 6:27 to go in Q1 of the U16 Boys B #AllIrelandSchoolCup final and it's @ccbsnews 0 @CastletroyC 7 pic.twitter.com/ghCu0ITYgH— Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) January 21, 2020
