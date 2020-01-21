WATCH: Paul O'Connell admits Munster Rugby are having a 'very very tough time'

RUGBY legend Paul O’Connell has admitted it’s “a very very tough time for Munster at the moment” following their exit from the Heineken Champions Cup.

Munster signed off on their Champions Cup campaign for another season with a convincing 33-6 bonus point win over a struggling Ospreys side before an official attendance of 19,891 at a sunny Thomond Park on Sunday afternoon. The province’s hopes of progressing to the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup had ended on Saturday evening when results elsewhere went against them.

“It’s a tough time for Munster at the moment - it’s a very very tough time. The landscape is getting more and more difficult to win a European Cup,” said Paul who was at the game on Sunday. “It was a bit of a dead rubber. I played one of those myself before where we were out of the competition already before the knock-out stages. It was great to see so many young players getting a game.It was great to see Craig Casey coming off the bench and making such an impact. I know he scored a great try but every time he got the ball he looked absolutely electric.”