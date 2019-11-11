WATCH: Highlights of Munster Rugby's Pro14 win over Ulster

A TERRIFIC individual try from flying winger Andrew Conway helped Munster close out a hard fought 22-16 Guinness PRO14 interprovincial win over a gritty Ulster side in front of an official attendance of 14,436 at Thomond Park on Saturday evening.

Conway showed terrific acceleration and footwork to outstrip the Ulster defence in the 70th minute after being put into the clear by a clever inside pass from replacement out-half Tyler Bleyendaal.

The winger still had plenty of work to do with his side trailing 15-16 when he received possession just inside the Ulster half, but his fine turn of pace took the Ireland World Cup squad member clear of the retreating Ulster defence to score a try to warm Munster supporters on a cold evening.