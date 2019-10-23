WATCH: CBC prove too strong for Limerick's St Munchin's in Clayton Hotels Munster Senior Cup

Christian Brothers College Cork 19

St Munchin’s College 11

ST MUNCHIN’S COLLEGE succumbed to two defeats from two following their Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup Group B clash with Christian Brothers College Cork in a rain-drenched Corbally on Wednesday afternoon.

The Munster Schools Rugby Senior Cup holders ran out 19-11 winners as second-half tries from impressive fullback Johnny Murphy and hooker Luke McAuliffe added to an early try from Alan McDonald.

The Corbally-based school, who had opened their Group B campaign with a disappointing 22-7 defeat away to city rivals Crescent College in Dooradoyle, managed to claw back a try of their own at the death but Joachim Clohessy’s effort wasn’t to be enough.

CBC started the stronger of the two sides but a resilient Munchin’s side did well to turnover possession in the early stages and were awarded for their patient build-up play with the narrowest of half-time leads, 6-5.

Munchin’s responded well to an eight minute try which saw loosehead prop Alan McDonald pick up a loose ball off the back of a maul to open the scoring.

Munchin's reacted quickly and earned two penalties to edge ahead at the break.

With ten minutes to go to the interval, Alexander Wood kicked over a penalty in very difficult conditions to make it a two-point game.

In what proved to be the last action of the first-half, Wood scored his second penalty of the afternoon after CBC were punished for interference in the air during the home side’s lineout.

As the heavy rain continued to fall, the scrappy affair remained in the balcance until Luke McAuliffe eventually broke down a robust and determined Munchin’s defence to grab CBC’s second try of the afternoon.

In quick succession, and against a tiring and stretched home defence, CBC grabbed the deciding score when Johnny Murphy touched down in the corner after some impressive backs play from the Cork side.

Joachim Clohessy ended an exciting attack from Munchin’s with a try in the corner but it proved to be the last play of the game, and as the resulting conversion drifted wide, referee John David Adams sounded the whistle for full-time.

St Munchin’s will now have to wait three weeks in their bid to kick-start their Munster Schools Senior Cup campaign with a victory when they visit Limerick rivals Glenstal Abbey on Wednesday, November 13.

Scorers:

St Munchin’s College: Try: Joachim Clohessy; Pens: Alexander Wood (2)

Christian Brothers College Cork: Tries: Alan McDonald, Johnny Murphy, Luke McAulifee; Cons: Shane Buckley (2)

Teams:

St Munchin’s College: James O’Brien; Conor O’Shaughnessy, Seamus McCarthy, Darragh Long, Daragh McDermott; Alexander Wood, Donnacha O’Callaghan, Kean Sheehy, Jack Devanny, Kieran Ryan, Louis McCormack, Graham Kirwan, Joachim Clohessy, Evan Hickey, Liam Neilan.

Replacements: Nathan Walsh, Craig Finn, Gus Harrington, Jonathan Kelly, Morgan Bateman, Kieran Tracey, Sean Nestor, Joshua Costello

Christian Brothers College Cork: Johnny Murphy; Thomas McCarthy, David Kelly, Shane Buckley, George Coomber; Cian Whooley, Mark O’Connor; Alan McDonald, Luke McAuliffe, Corey Hanlon, James Morrison, Jason Ahern, Patrick McBarron, Ronan O’Sullivan, Finn MacFhlannchacha.

Replacements: Sean Rall, Alex O’Regan, Wanfred Waterman, Andrew Treacy, Bobby Kahn, Conor Lavin, James Moylan, Jack Morehead, David Grave, Jack Ryan.

Referee: John David Adams (IRFU)