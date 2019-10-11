WATCH: Ballynanty prove too strong for Mungret Regional in Tuohy Cup
Tuohy Cup - Ballynanty Rvs 3 Mungret Reg 0
Ballynanty Rvs advanced in the opening round of the Premier League's Tuohy Cup tonight when they defeated Mungret Regional 3-0 in Jackman Park.
A Conor Ellis goal separated the sides at half time.
Strike partner Kevin Nolan doubled the lead ten minutes into the second half with a glancing header.
On 75 minutes Nolan completed the scoring when he lost his marker to head home from Mike Guerin's delivery.
Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Michael Guerin; Ronan Ryan; Dara Hughes; Ken Meehan; David Donnan; Jason Hughes; Kevin Nolan; Conor Ellis; Adrian Power; Derek Daly. Subs: Jordan Boland; Dylan Kelly Higgins; Barry Quinn; Thomas Lyons; Ger Higgins
Mungret Reg: James Roche; Conor Myers; Eoin Kelly; Adam Costello; Adam Storan; Liam O'Sullivan; Evan Barrett; Darragh Killian; Keith Storan; Cian McNicholas; Yakuba Yabre. Subs: Craig Prendergast; Martin Lennon; Rory Hanrahan; Mark Purcell
