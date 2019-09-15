WATCH: Limerick Junior Soccer: Premier League Round Up

Premier League Games

Ballynanty Rovers 3 Pike Rovers 4

A last gasp winner from Conor Kavanagh won the points for Pike Rvs in a thrilling top of the table clash v Ballynanty Rvs in LIT on Sunday morning. The visitors did everything they could to lose the tie, being pegged back three times before Kavanagh’s powerful header sealed the win.

It is the second injury time defeat in three days for Balla but once again they showed they will never give up in a tie. They ceded much of the possession to the visitors but time and again clawed their way back into the game before being hit by a sucker punch in the last minute.

With just over a third of the League complete Pike now hold a three point lead over Fairview and Geraldines with Balla and Regional behind them.

Manager Robbie Williams will be delighted with the character shown to win the game but no doubt will also be concerned that they gave up the lead three times in the game.

New signing Keith Mawdsley made a super impact from the bench scoring twice for the winners who also welcomed back Paddy O’Malley for his first start of the season.

Pike had the perfect start when Jonathan Grant teamed up with Eoin Hanrahan on the left before firing low into the bottom corner after ten minutes.

The scoreline suggests a thrill a minute game but in truth the remainder of the opening half hardly turned up a chance although Adrian Power and Steven McGann did threaten the respective targets without success.

Balla were back on level terms shortly after the restart when Kevin Nolan punished a static Pike defence to head home from Mike Guerin’s corner kick.

Pike regained the lead with a superb goal. Worked from the back, the move ended with Colin Daly picking out Keith Mawdsley who held off his marker before blasting to the roof of the net from 18 yards.

Once again Balla responded when Kevin Nolan chased what looked a hopeless cause and won the ball before delivering into the area where Conor Ellis was fouled.

The striker dusted himself down to convert the spot kick.

Balla had hardly finished their celebrations when they were sliced open again, Mawdsley on the end of a super cross by Hanrahan.

Pike conceded another penalty for hand ball with 15 minutes to play and Ellis again obliged to bring his tally to nine for the season.

When it looked like a draw would be the outcome, Hanrahan was fouled wide on the right and Shane Walsh’s delivery saw Conor Kavanagh rise above the packed goalmouth to head in from 8 yards.

It rounded off a fine performance by Kavanagh whose eye for the opening is a Godsend for Pike.

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Dan Lucey; Michael Guerin; Ken Meehan; Dara Hughes; TJ O'Dwyer; Derek Daly; Ronan Ryan; Adrian Power; Kevin Nolan; Conor Ellis. Subs:Jordan Boland; Barry Quinn; Dylan Kelly Higgins

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Wayne O'Donovan; Wayne Colbert; Eddie O'Donovan; Ian Fletcher; Evan Patterson; Steve McGann; Conor Kavanagh; Colin Daly; Jonathan Grant; Eoin Hanrahan. Subs: Shane Walsh; Paddy O'Malley; Keith Mawdsley

Geraldines 2 Kilmallock 1

Another game that needed a late late goal to seal the win was Geraldines home tie with bottom side Kilmallock.

The visitors put up a brave battle and looked like they might get rewarded for their efforts when the game was tied 1-1 with two minutes remaining.

However Kevin Barry was pulled down in the area and from the resultant spot kick Danny O’Neill converted to put the Dines joint second in the table.

Geraldines had the perfect start when Barry Harnett put Karl Turner through to open the scoring. However five minutes from the break Kilmallock broke away quickly and fed Tommy Heffernan who levelled the tie.

Geraldines: Evan Moloney; Paul Fitzgerald; Shane Cox; Thomas O'Grady; Clifton Carey; Barry Harnett; Dean McNamara; Christy O'Neill; Karl Turner; Aaron Grant; Danny O'Neill. Subs: Ross Mitchell; Kevin Barry; Ian O'Donoghue

Kilmallock: Charlie O'Shea; Anthony Barrett; Kieran Stubbins; Dave Todd; Evan Hudner; Jason Heffernan; Tommy Heffernan; Jack McGuire; Ben Quirke; Paul Moloney; Paul Doona. Subs:Chris Todd; Conor Barry; Tom Bowyers

Regional Utd 2 Fairview Rgs 4

Fairview moved joint second with a 4-1 win in Dooradoyle against Regional Utd.

Jason Lipper put Fairview in front but a goal from Jamie Greaves levelled the tie.

The visitors upped the tempo and fired in three goal courtesy of Eddie Byrnes, Jamie Fitzgerald and a second from Lipper. Paul Sheahan scored a second for Regional to complete the scoring.

Regional Utd: Kevin Walsh; Tom Frawley; Martin Madden; David Cowpar; Andrew Cowpar; Ross Fitzgerald; Donal O'Connell; Ewan O'Brien; Paul Sheahan; Shane Dillon; Jamie Greaves. Subs: Willie Griffin; Paudie Hartigan; Jack O'Donovan

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Jamie Enright; Liam Byrnes; Mark Slattery; AJ O'Connor; Eddie Byrnes; Jeffery Judge; Darragh Rainsford; James Fitzgerald; Ross Mann; Jason Lipper. Subs: Robbie Kelleher; Josh O'Rahilly; Adam Frahill; Stephen Kirwin; Conor McCormack

Prospect Priory 0 Aisling Annacotty 5

Aisling Annacotty’s good form continued on Sunday when they put five past Prospect without reply to make it four wins and a draw from their last five starts.

By their own admission Aisling were flattered by the scoreline that might have had a different look but for a stunning save by Brian O’Connor from a Philip Naughton strike when the game was scoreless.

There was just a goal between the sides at the break courtesy of Eoghan Burke who raced onto Nathan O’Callaghan’s through ball to score.

An injury to goalkeeper Jeffery O’Callaghan did not help the home side’s chances and just after the restart Shane Clarke headed in number two,

Shortly afterwards Killian Moloney’s corner kick was headed home by Paul Storan for his first for the club.

Tommy Canty netted the fourth and Kennedy N'dip completed the scoring for Mike Aherne’s side.

Prospect Priory: Jeffery O'Callaghan; Ian Clancy; Ian Maher; Glen Kelly; Dave Power; Derek Hanlon; Philip Naughton; Kuba Domanski; Chris Hogan; Trevor Hogan; James Cleary. Subs: Stephen Flanagan

Aisling Annacotty: Brian O'Connor; Kennedy N'dip; Killian Moloney; Nathan O'Callaghan; Tom Clarke; Brendan O'Dwyer; Shane Donegan; James Cleary; Eoghan Burke; Shane Clarke; Mark McGrath. Subs: Paul Storan; Sam Egan; Tommy Canty; Rian Brady; Graham Burke

Janesboro 2 Coonagh Utd 2

Coonagh’s fighting spirit was in full view again on Sunday when they fought back from two goals down to Champions Janesboro to earn a share of the spoils.

Goals from Arron Nunan and Tyrique Leamy had Shane O’Hanlon’s men well in control.

However midway through the second half Ger Myles reduced the deficit and Gordon McKevitt netted to level the tie.

It could have been even better for the visitors but for a number of crucial saves by Tommy Holland, in particular a last minute volley from Billy Connors that was heading for the top corner.

Janesboro: Tommy Holland; Lee O'Mara; Jason Cross; Evan Lynch; Steven Bradley; Shane Stack; Pat McDonagh; Arron Nunan; Tyrique Leamy; Ger Barry; Evan Cusack.

Subs:Jason Doyle

Coonagh Utd: Kieran Simmonds; Domhnall Organ; Luke Doherty; Seamus Moloney; Sean O'Dwyer; Andrew Leydon; Gordon McKevitt; Eoin Martin; Ger Myles; Liam Morris; Eoghan O'Neill. Subs: Billy Connors; Darren Martin; Eddie Radcliffe; Rory O'Neill

Mungret Reg 5 Nenagh AFC 0

Back to back wins for Mungret Regional has given them the cushion they need as they adjust to life in the top flight.

Sunday’s victory came from an impressive 5-0 win over Nenagh.

Evan O'Grady who showed such promise as a youth with Summerville has thrown in his lot with Mungret this season and he marked his introduction with a brace of goals.

Cian McNicholas also bagged a brace while Yakuba Yabre completed the scoring for the winners.

Mungret Reg: James Roche; Craig Prendergast; Adam Storan; Brian Cotter; Adam Costello; Evan Barrett; Colm Barrett; Liam O'Sullivan; Keith Storan; Yakuba Yabre; Cian McNicholas. Subs: Evan O'Grady; Richie Burke; Kian Barry; Eoin Kelly; Conor Myers