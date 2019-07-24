WATCH: Limerick's net minder Nickie Quaid previews Saturday's All-Ireland semi final

A year on from his epic and season defining save in an All-Ireland semi final, Limerick's goalkeeper Nickie Quaid admits that Saturday is all about his own side's performance and not about anything or anyone else. The Effin club chatted to the media this week ahead of the 6pm throw in and added that competition for places in the panel has made everyone better, not just out the field, but also between the sticks. For the full interview, click above.