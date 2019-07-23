WATCH: New Ireland squad member Jean Kleyn admits 'It is really intense but it is fantastic'
Munster second row Jean Kleyn could make his Ireland debut in the coming weeks as the project second row complete his third year of residency. The South African born lock is looking forward to getting a chance to wear the green, following a tough few weeks of 'pre-season' ahead of the World Cup. See above for a full video from Ireland's training session at Thomond Park last week.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on