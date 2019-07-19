WATCH: Ireland's Sean Cronin on life in camp and a return to Limerick
Limerick native Sean Cronin was delighted to be back at 'home' this week as the Ireland Rugby team trained in UL and Thomond Park as part of their Rugby World Cup preparation. The Shannon RFC star also admitted that the week in Limerick has been even more entertaining than normal with fellow Shannon RFC star Greg O'Shea entering the hit TV show Love Island. For more on the interview, click above.
