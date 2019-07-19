WATCH: Simon Easterby gives Irish squad update as Keith Earls sits out session

The Ireland Senior rugby side trained at Thomond Park this afternoon, with thousands of fans in attendance. The open session gave the Irish public a chance to see their heroes up close and the majority of the 45 man squad were in action.

Keith Earls took no part in the session, but as you hear from the video above, there is no concern over his fitness. Johnny Sexton also sat out the session, recovering from a thumb injury he sustained last week in Galway.

