WATCH: Munster Rugby head coach Johann van Graan talks preseason

Munster Rugby head coach Johann van Graan has been speaking this week about his side's preparations for the new season. The South African native is looking forward to getting back onto the pitch following a longer than usual preseason block due to the delayed start to the Pro14 this season. The squad are now in their third week of pre-season with Munster kicking off their season with the Kearys Renault Challenge as London Irish visit Irish Independent Park on Friday, September 13 (7.30pm). For the full video from Munster Rugby, click above.