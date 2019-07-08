WATCH: Highlights of Limerick FC's win over Longford Town

RESILIENT Limerick FC reignited their promotion play-off hopes in the SSE Airtricity League First Division after scoring a terrific 3-1victory over high-flying Longford Town before just an official attendance of just 380 at the Markets Field on Friday night. Limerick, who were somewhat unfortunate to lose their unbeaten home league record to leaders Shelbourne a week ago, bounced back in terrific style to stun the visitors who sat in second place in the table before kick-off. See full report here: