WATCH: Limerick darts community honours William O'Connor after stellar run

“I'VE come to realise you have to start dreaming, and if the dream doesn't scare you then you're not dreaming big enough.”

Limerick arrowsmith William O’Connor is showing the benefits of his decision to play darts full-time on the PDC circuit this year.

The Cappamore man has given up his day job as a carpenter this year, encouraged to do so by an excellent showing at the PDC World Championships at London’s Alexandra Palace last December.

O'Connor, aged 32, landed his first PDC ranking title in May, with the world number 47 now looking to build on a successful first half of 2019.

Last month, O’Connor and Carlow partner Steve Lennon enjoyed a sensational run to the final of the BetVictor World Cup of Darts and the Limerick man hopes it will be a platform for further success.



The Limerick darts community paid tribute to O’Connor on his impressive achievements this year at a special event at the Track Bar in Garryowen where he is a regular thrower.



