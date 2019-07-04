WATCH: What is inside Munster Rugby's Kit bag for the new season

The Munster squad gathered in the High Performance Centre at UL earlier this week to commence pre-season training ahead of the 2019/20 season. Ahead of the season each player gets their own issue of new kit. Their favourite part of the season. Young Munster and Munster star Fineen Wycherley takes you through what exactly they get in their kit bag.



The players, who hit the ground running with a 1km fitness test earlier this week, will follow their initial training schedule over a four-week block.

