WATCH: 'The boom is back in Limerick' - Cian Lynch

Munster champion Cian Lynch admits that the 'boom is back' for Limerick hurling following yesterday's 12 point win over Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds. The Patrickswell man spoke to Limerick Leader Sport following the game and added that is was great for Limerick hurling to keep winning, as well as having the minors there to witness it all, close up. See above for the full video brought to you by Sellors Law Limerick.