WATCH: 'We haven’t been one hit wonders'' insists Limerick hurling star Shane Dowling

"WE haven’t been one-hit wonders. We have backed it up," stressed a delighted Shane Dowling after winning his second Munster SHC medal.

Dowling and eight others added 2019 to their 2013 success and are now two games way from defending their Liam MacCarthy Cup title.

"Whatever happens going forward is going to be a bonus. Back-to-backs haven’t been done in the last number of years. It’s going to be hard to do. But anything is possible for this team," said the Na Piarsaigh star.

He was full of praise for the performance of his team-mates, across the Munster championship.

"Any game that we’ve had to dig out we’ve dug it out. Look at Waterford firstly, we had to dig it out. Clare here. If we lost them games we were out. Today, a Munster final, if we lost we weren’t going to have that cup. For this bunch of players and for a county like Limerick to have the All-Ireland, the National League and the Munster – to have the three of them at any one time. I’m at the tail-end of my career. I thought I’d never even win a Munster not alone an All-Ireland. Now to have two of them. Brilliant days. I’m very, very lucky to be part of it," he said.

"Darragh O’Donovan said it to me there when I was trying to get in off the field, 'There should be an underground tunnel'. I said, 'They didn’t need it for the last 40 years so they have no reason to build one.' It’s just at the minute things are going well. How long they are going to last? I don’t know. I’m at the tail-end of my career now so I’m just going to enjoy every minute of it."