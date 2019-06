FOR just the eighth time ever Limerick will enjoy home advantage in a Munster SHC final this Sunday. In the 15th final meeting of Limerick and Tipperary, John Kiely’s men in green will be backed by upwards of 25,000 supporters in a sold-out 44,000 LIT Gaelic Grounds. See above for the Limerick Leader Sports' teams views on what is sure to be a classic game of hurling.