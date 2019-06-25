WATCH: 'You have to make home advantage count' insists Limerick hurling manager John Kiely

LIMERICK hurling manager John Kiely has challenged his players to ensure they enjoy home comforts in Sunday's Munster Senior Hurling Championship final.

Limerick play Tipperary in the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday (2pm) - just the eighth time ever Limerick have played for provincial honours on home soil.

2013 and 1996 were the last two times Limerick hosted and played in the Munster SHC final - Kiely was a selector in 2013 and a player in '96.

"It's up to us to make it an advantage - we are training there two times or three times a week and play matches here because it's our home ground and we have to make it count. You have to make your home advantage count - we didn't make it count against Cork and we did subsequently in the Clare match so that's one thing that I have learned - home advantage doesn't mean anything unless you make it count," said the Limerick manager at his pre-final media briefing this Tuesday evening.

"All these lads should know where those goalposts are without looking - the same as some of the Tipp lads did the last day without looking. That's up to us to make it count," he stressed.

Limerick lost to Tipperary in the group stages by four points and the manager is expected a response from his player in Sunday's decider.

"Every player worth their salt coming off the back of a performance where they know they didn't perform to the level required, will naturally want to respond and produce a great performance the week after or whenever the next chance they get," he explained.

"There is a lot at stake next Sunday - it's a really significant game in that it is a Munster final number one and a hugely prestigious competition and very few guys in our dressing room have a Munster medal it's a real challenge."

He added: "We have only had four Munster final in Limerick across the last 23 years so that's not too many opportunities in a career that might only span maybe six or seven years - you have to take what ever chances come your way."

"It's something that I would really like to achieve with this group of players and I know it would mean an awful lot to them but we know it's a very difficult challenge."