WATCH: Highlights of Limerick FC's SSE Airtricity League win over Galway United

A MUCH-IMPROVED second half display helped resilient Limerick FC come from behind to claim a precious 2-1 victory over Galway United in the SSE Airtricity League First Division before an attendance of just 435 at the Markets Field on Saturday night.

Two second half goals from Lee Devitt on 51 minutes and Kieran 'Red' Hanlon eight minutes later helped Tommy Barrett's charges overturn Galway United 1-0 half-time advantage.

Limerick, unbeaten now in their last five league fixtures, have taken an impressive 13 points from a possible 18 in their last six league fixtures and remain very much in the promotion play-off mix.

