WATCH: John Kiely appeals to Limerick hurling fans to be '16th man' in crucial Clare clash

LIMERICK'S All-Ireland winning manager John Kiely has issued a rallying call to supporters to be the "16th man" in Sunday's crucial Munster SHC tie with Clare.

It's the second home game of the championship in the LIT Gaelic Grounds for the All-Ireland and League champions, who need to build on last Sunday's Waterford win to remain firmly alive in their title defence.

"We are at home on Sunday and that 16th man has been a huge help to us in the last 18-months or 20-months. They were huge last year and at key moments in games when we needed them and I'd be hoping that the 16th man can play a big part on Sunday and give us every bit of support because we will need it all," stressed Kiely.

In his weekly media briefing, Kiely confirmed that Seamus Flanagan is back in full training after his hamstring injury, while both David Dempsey and Barry Murphy remain on the doubtful list ahead of the first Shannonside championship derby in Limerick since 1996.

Kiely and his players were left disappointed in their display when Cork came to town in round one.

"It's our second home match - we didn't perform in our first one, so we have to perform in our second one," he stressed.

"Of course we were cognizant of the fact that supporters would have been disappointed with the performance too but first and foremost the boys are the ones that are putting in the hard yards every week since last December and of course you want to do better in front of your home crowd in particular and we wanted to put in a performance that the supporters could be proud of," he outlined.

"Primarily it was ourselves that we were angry with for that performance - angry that we would perform at that level."

He continued: "If you look at 15 of the last 16 games, you could say that - the team has put in performances that anyone could be proud of and that the team could be happy with regardless of the result".

Tickets for Sunday's June 9 Limerick-Clare contest in LIT Gaelic Grounds are on sale in Centra and SuperValu outlets and online here