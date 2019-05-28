WATCH: Limerick hurlers confirm good and bad injury news for Waterford Munster SHC tie

DAVID Dempsey has been ruled out of Limerick's Munster SHC tie with Waterford this Sunday.

And, fellow forward Seamus Flanagan looks unlikely to prove his fitness in time for the Walsh Park encounter.

Na Piarsaigh's Dempsey was introduced as a substitute for Aaron Gillane in the loss to Cork two weeks ago but has since sustained an injury that rules him out.

Flanagan was also introduced as a sub in that LIT Gaelic Grounds loss and sustained a hamstring injury in the closing minutes of the seven point loss.

Limerick manager John Kiely confirmed the injury news in his pre-match media briefing this Tuesday evening ahead of Limerick training.

While the attacking duo look set to miss out, defender Tom Condon is back in the plans.

"Tom Condon has resumed full training, which is a big plus for us now and he is doing well," said John Kiely of the All-Ireland final hero who had a groin injury ahead of the Cork game.

"David Dempsey picked up a knock last week to his hand, which will exclude him from this week's game," confirmed Kiely.

"Seamus Flanagan is doing well but we are still not sure if he will be in contention for this weekend - it will probably be the weekend after. But he is doing well at the same time, considering it's a hamstring injury and they take a couple of weeks to settle down and to get back to full strength again. He is doing really well though," outlined the manager of the full forward who started all eight championship games in 2018.

The Limerick team will be made public at 9pm on Friday night.

"Our in-house work has been very competitive over the last two weeks and if it wasn't there would be something radically wrong. The guys who weren't playing the last day obviously want to put their best foot forward in terms of looking for inclusion and you would expect that to be the case anyway and those fellas have really ratcheted up things since the last day and made a huge effort," reported the manager.

"Likewise the guys that played the last day were very disappointed with their performance and they have worked hard to rectify that in training and to get their performance levels up."

Also this Tuesday came a ticket update for the 11,046 capacity Walsh Park with a new €60 train and match ticket deal revealed by Limerick GAA - details here