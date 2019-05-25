WATCH: Limerick FC boss Tommy Barrett on floodlight failure, wages issues and win over Cabo'

LIMERICK FC made it back-to-back wins in the SSE Airtricity League First Division when easing past leaders Cabinteely 1-0 on a dramatic Fright night at the Markets Field.

A 33rd minute goal from Conor Ellis helped the Blues claim three precious league points which sees Tommy Barrett's charged remain on the coat tails of the First Division leaders.

The game was stopped for 25 minutes in the second half due to the floodlights failing to come on at the Garryowen venue.

Afterwards Limerick FC boss Tommy Barrett gave his reaction to the floodlight problem as well as the recent wages issue which resulted in the Limerick players serving strike notice on the club.