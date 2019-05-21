WATCH: Limerick's Noel Mooney says FAI need to build 'trust' going forward

LIMERICK man Noel Mooney is to take up six-month secondment with the FAI from his current position with UEFA. The Board of the Football Association of Ireland has welcomed UEFA’s agreement to a request for support with the secondment of Noel Mooney to the FAI as General Manager for Football Services and Partnerships.

Noel Mooney will spend six months with the FAI in the role before returning to UEFA, as agreed, on November 30th. He will initially assess the FAI’s requirements and will co-ordinate future support and expertise in finance and other areas from UEFA and FIFA. Speaking to FAI TV yesterday, Noel Mooney admitted he needs to start by building 'trust' back with the people of Ireland.

