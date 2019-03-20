WATCH: Munster Rugby's JJ Hanrahan, Rhys Marshall and Johann van Graan preview Zebre tie

Munster Rugby's JJ Hanrahan, Rhys Marshall and Johann van Graan previewed their upcoming Zebre tie this Saturday at 7.45pm.

Zebre travel to Thomond Park hoping to end the longest one-sided head to head record in the Guinness PRO14 (Premier Sports 2, eir Sport 1, TG4, DAZN, 19:45).

Munster lost a tight affair at the home of the Scarlets 10-6 last time out, but are still well set to challenge Glasgow right to the wire for Conference A top spot. Zebre are merely playing for pride having not won since beating Edinburgh 34-16 in October in one of just three victories all season for the Parma-based side.