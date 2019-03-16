WATCH: Limerick FC's Tommy Barrett happy with home win, critical of play surface
LIMERICK FC claimed their first win of the SSE Airtricity League First Division season when easing past Munster rivals Cobh Ramblers 3-1 at the Markets Field last night. Following the win, Limerick FC manager Tommy Barrett was happy with the win, annoyed at some of his side's defending and annoyed at the 'state' of the home playing surface. For a full match report Click here:
