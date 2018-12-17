WATCH: Munster's Johann van Graan glad his side 'stuck to the values of the game' against Castres

Munster Rugby's Head Coach Johann van Graan is happy his side "stuck to the values of the game" during their 13-12 loss to Castres in the Champions Cup on Saturday night.

The loss to the French Top14 champions was marred by off the ball incidents which were not picked up on by match referee Wayne Barnes.

As of Tuesday evening at 6pm, there has been no word of citings against any of the Castres players, even though there was a suspected case of eye gouging brought to the referee's attention during the game.

For the full video, click above