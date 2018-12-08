WATCH: Keith Earls previews Castres threats and the difficulty of playing sides more than once
Munster winger Keith Earls enjoys Sunday games, especially early ones. It allows him the chance to get home for the dinner, but on a serious note, the Ireland winger is aware of how tough a task faces his side on Sunday (1pm) at home to Castres.
Earls knows that playing sides like Castres, two seasons in a row, can make it difficult to find some competitive advantage on the field, but he is confident that the coaches will have a play in place to help them pick holes in the powerful French side.
For the full video, see above.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on