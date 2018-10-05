WATCH: Limerick FC manager Tommy Barrett reacts to club 'winding up' rumours

Earlier today, the Limerick Leader reported that there was more financial uncertainty surrounding Limerick FC.

There were fears for the future of senior soccer in Limerick this Friday, after reports claimed the Super Blues had been issued with a winding-up order by Revenue.

The chairman of the Markets Field outfit Pat O’Sullivan has stressed the matter “would be dealt with” after it was reported his firm Galtee Fuels – which went into voluntary liquidation back in May – was owing over €3m to creditors including the taxman.

Revenue’s petition will be heard on October 22 in the High Court.

Limerick FC played Derry City tonight, going down 1-0 in front of their lowest crowd of the season.

Above, manager Tommy Barrett discussed the news that broke this morning as well as the need for the fans to get behind the club in the playoff games to come.