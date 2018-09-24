WATCH: Munster coach Jerry Flannery previews Ulster derby

Munster forwards coach Jerry Flannery spoke to the media today ahead of his side's meeting with Ulster at Thomond Park on Saturday night. (Kick of 7.35pm)

Fresh from their thumping at the hands of Cardiff last Friday night, Flannery admitted that today's squad review was a tough one to watch, however there are some positives as Niall Scannell, Billy Holland and Kevin O'Byrne all returned to training this week.

