WATCH: Munster's Johann van Graan on his side's new attacking threat

Munster head coach Johann van Graan is happy with his side's new attacking style this season, but admits there is still room for improvement.

The South African native is happy with his side's improving skill level as well as their improved attacking threat from turn overs. Munster have visibly been kicking less this season and with seven tries scored against the Ospreys last weekend, van Graan will be looking for a similar scoreline this weekend away to Cardiff on Friday night (TG4 7.35pm)