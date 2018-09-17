WATCH: Munster Rugby's Keith Earls on his return to play and his meeting with the Limerick Senior hurlers

Munster and Ireland star Keith Earls is set to make his first start of the season this Friday night as Munster face the Cardiff Blues in Wales. (Kick off 7.35pm)

The former Lions winger has been on delayed return to play following his efforts in Australia last summer, but the former St Munchin's star is looking forward to getting back on to the field this weekend.

In the video above, Earls also shed some light on his role in the Limerick Senior hurlers road to glory this season.