WATCH: Munster's Joey Carbery on competition for places and how he is settling into his new club

Munster's new out half Joey Carbery chatted to the media today at UL ahead of his side's meeting with the Ospreys on Friday night.

The former Leinster star has played twice for Munster already this season, both appearances off the bench, with this Friday night's game at Musgrave Park appearing to be his most likely chance of a first start for the province.

See the full video above. For more Limerick sport, click here:

(Kick off at 7.35pm - Live on Eir Sport and Live95fm)