WATCH: Munster Rugby's Tommy O'Donnell admits competition for places is strong this season

MUNSTER Rugby star Tommy O'Donnell received a standing ovation when he came off last weekend in the 38-0 win over the Cheetahs.

The backrow star put in a huge performance in the opening game of the new Guinness Pro14 season, before being replaced by academy star Gavin Coombes.

With Peter O'Mahony, CJ Stander and Chris Cloete all set to return in the coming weeks, Tipperary native O'Donnell admitted this week that competition for places in the Munster side is very strong this season and it is something he is looking forward to.

