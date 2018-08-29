WATCH: Munster head coach Johann van Graan previews Guinness Pro14 season opener

Munster Rugby open their Guinness Pro14 campaign this Saturday at 5.15pm when they face the Cheetahs at Thomond Park.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan, speaking to the media this week at UL, admitted he is looking forward to meeting his country men in what he expects to be a tough encounter against the travelling side.

The touring squad has been announced and will be leaving Bloemfontein on Wednesday August 29.

Cheetahs Squad: Ox Nche, Erich de Jager, Charles Marais, Joseph Dweba, Jacques du Toit, Marnus van der Merwe, Luan de Bruin, Aranos Coetzee, Justin Basson, JP du Preez, Walt Steenkamp, Junior Pokomela, Oupa Mohoje,

Aidon Davis, Jasper Wiese, Shaun Venter, Tian Meyer, Ruben de Haas, Tian Schoeman, Ernst Stapelberg, William Small-Smith, Nico Lee, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Rabz Maxwane, Malcolm Jaer, Ryno Eksteen

Van Graan will also have to plan this weekend without his Irish internationals, as they remain in week four of their five week preseason schedule following their summer exploits in Australia.

For more Limerick Leader Sport, click here: