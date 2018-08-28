WATCH: Munster's Billy Holland admits it has been his best preseason ever

Munster's Billy Holland is in the shape of his life.

The former Cork Con second row chatted to the media this Monday at the draw for the Munster Senior Cup and admitted that he has had one of his "best preseasons ever" in his decade long career.

The Irish international has recorded PBs both in the gym and on the pitch this season and is hoping that the good vibes around the Munster camp will filter into this weekend's Guinness Pro14 opener against the Cheetahs on Saturday at 5.15pm in Thomond Park.

