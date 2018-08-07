WATCH: Munster Rugby new recruit Neil Cronin on his preseason so far

Garryowen scrum half Neil Cronin is the subject of Munster Rugby's latest video feature, "introducing".

The new addition to the squad this season admits that he is settling in well to life as a professional rugby player, making the move from teaching and amateur rugby to the high performance centre in UL.

The nine also speaks about his rivalry with his brother Sean at Leinster and how he is looking forward to the new season with his new team mates.

For more, see Munster's video above.