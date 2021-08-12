12/08/2021

Search our Archive

Health Care Support Assistant Opportunities in the Mid-West

Reporter:

A CAREER as a Health Care Support Assistant (HCSA - formerly known as Home Help) could prove to be your launch pad into a long-term, secure and successful career in healthcare with the HSE.

At Mid-West Community Healthcare we are recruiting in excess of 100 suitably qualified HCSAs across Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary.

Some background…

Successful candidates will work in the Home Support Service, a community-based model of care which supports older people to remain in their own homes for as long as possible. Working in partnership with service users and their families, the seven-day personalised service provides support with activities of daily living and is available to people aged 65 or over.

As a permanent HCSA you will enjoy attractive rates of pay, job security, pension, paid travel time and expenses whilst availing of full-time or part-time employment. You will be part of a team and will have an opportunity to care for others.

Feedback from our recently recruited HCSAs…

● “The highlight of my job is that I love what I do.”
● “It’s a very friendly environment.”
● “The Home Help Co-ordinator answers all my queries.”
● “I enjoy being able to sit with the service user and listen, getting to know their likes and dislikes.”
● “It’s well paid and offers really good benefits.”
● “It’s a job you’d recommend to a friend.”


Qualifications required…


● QQI Level 5 Certificate in Healthcare Service Skill or Healthcare Support or Community Care or Nursing Studies (Major Award, 8 modules in total).

● Mandatory modules include Care Support, Infection Prevention and Control, Communications, Work Experience, Care of the Older Person and Safety and Health at Work.

● Each candidate must have a further 2 modules completed from: Palliative Care Support, Care Skills, Personal Effectiveness, Activities of Living Patient care, Nutrition, Equality and Disability, Dementia Enhanced Home Supports (hseland.ie).

Applicants should have experience in a caring role as well as a full driving licence and access to own transport.

How to apply…

Suitably qualified candidates can apply online via www.hse.ie/jobsearch using the following job references:

● Limerick: MWCH 21.083
● Clare: MWCH 21.084
● North Tipperary: MWCH 21.085

Or for a full lists of vacancies please click any of following Limerick, Tipperary, Clare or by sending your CV and proof of qualifications to: Aoife Malone/Jackie O’Carroll, Human Resources Department, Midwest Community Healthcare, St. Joseph’s Health Campus, Mulgrave Street, Limerick, V94 C8DV.


For informal enquiries, phone (061) 461 412.

Closing date for applications is midnight on Friday, August 20.

We look forward to hearing from you and helping you achieve your career ambitions!

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media