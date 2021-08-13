WATCH: New houses drive-thru Limerick to their new home

IT’S been a long road for the American builders with proud Limerick roots but on Thursday evening their local project really got motoring.

At around 10pm, two semi-detached homes were loaded up on two lorries and six trailers and left the factory in the Galvone Industrial Estate. Their destination was Delmege Park in Moyross.

The are the first of 38 timber frame volumetric modular homes destined for Moyross and Southill. In simple terms, the houses are built to 85% completion indoors and then finished off on site.

The man behind it is Patrick Benn, of Clenn Construction, who teamed up with Roadbridge to form RBC Modular.

Patrick’s father, Michael, was born in Clare Street in 1948.

He was just a teenager when he emigrated with his family to New York but never forgot where he came from.

Michael and his wife Christina, who is also from the city, passed that love of all things Limerick to their offspring. When Michael and Patrick heard about the housing situation in Ireland to use their building experience and expertise to do something about it.

It took about a year and a half to get all the required certifications and documentation and just when they were planning to look at sites Covid occurred. Another long delay.

But on Thursday evening their plans started to come to fruition. Gardaí escorted the precious cargo onto the motorway, through the Limerick Tunnel, took the Caherdavin slipway, passed Thomond Park and headed for Moyross.

A crane will be used to lift them into place today.

“We will begin setting them and we should have them finished about 3.30pm. They will be water tight then. In a week the externals will all be completed, plastering finished, painting on the inside done, remaining tilework etc,” said Patrick.

While this is continuing on site, the next houses will be built in the factory like a giant conveyor belt. Patrick said after what has been a long journey, he was very proud to see the houses being loaded up.

"It’s a homage to my father as we are giving back to a community and area where he grew up. I couldn’t be a prouder son to be following in my father's footsteps. It was an extremely good day,” said Patrick.

The photos show a Limerick flag and sign on the convoy as the Benns are big Limerick hurling fans.

“I love it. It’s one of the fastest sports in the world - it’s amazing. TV doesn’t do it justice. You need to be actually at the match to see the speed that these boys play at and the finesse and the skill and agility that they have. It’s insane,” said Patrick, who is looking forward to the All-Ireland.

“I can't wait. I know a few of the players. They are A1 athletes. They are professionals at their sport. I wish them all the best and I hope they kick some ass if you excuse my language!” said Patrick.

The New Yorker, who is becoming more Limerick by the day, wished to thank his staff for all their hard work in getting to this day.

“I want to pay tribute to all the guys here that have contributed and worked in the factory day in and day out, as well as all the Roadbridge and office staff that have been giving us a hand with everything,” concluded Patrick.

Limerick City and County Council is working in partnership with national housing and homeless charity, the Peter McVerry Trust, on the project which is funded by the Department of Housing.