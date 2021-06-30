Limerick councillor sets out his stall following election to Cathaoirleach role

FOLLOWING his election as Cathaoirleach of the Newcastle West Municipal District, Cllr Liam Galvin set out some of his priorities for the coming year.

The Abbeyfeale councillor, who succeeds Cllr Francis Foley in the role, was proposed by Cllr John Sheahan and seconded by Cllr Tom Ruddle at the annual meeting of the municipal district which took place this Wednesday afternoon at Áras William Smith O'Brien in Newcastle West.

The former mayor of the city and county said he was honoured to have been nominated to head up such a busy district and he said he is looking forward to a busy 12 months as the pandemic comes to an end.

Cllr Galvin said action needs to be taken to tackle the housing crisis in smaller towns and villages across west Limerick and that this well be a priority for him.

"We need make a stance" he said indicating that he will be requesting a meeting with officials from Irish Water with a view to identifying towns and villages where a small number of homes can be built.

"We need to give schools a chance to grow, we need to give people a chance to live in towns and villages," he said.

Cllr Galvin added that he also hopes the Abbeyfeale traffic plan can be progressed over the next year and that, subject to Covid restrictions, he intends heading up a delegation to meet with officials from Transport Infrastructure Ireland to secure the required funding.

He said said tackling antisocial behaviour will also be high on his agenda and that he intends raising his concerns with garda management in West Limerick.

Referring to the Limerick Greenway, which opens to the public this Thursday, the new Cathaoirleach said it is a "massive piece of infrastructure" that has attracted "nothing but positive comments".

Cllr John Sheahan was elected as Leas-Cathaoirleach having been proposed by Cllr Tom Ruddle and seconded by Cllr Michael Collins.

"While you're busy in the chair, I will mind the potholes," he joked after he was deemed elected.