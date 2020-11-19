WATCH: Calls for more drug-driving test kits to be allocated to Limerick gardai

FINE Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell has called for more drug-driving testing devices to be made available to Limerick gardai.

Raising the matter in Dail Éireann with Justice Minister Helen McEntee, the Limerick City TD said it was revealed recently that drug driving detections in Limerick have increased by up 128% year-on-year.

In line with a request from the head of the Limerick garda division, Chief Supt Gerard Roche, he has urged the number of detection machines to be upped from the current five to 11.

Ms McEntee said the allocation of resources is a decision for Garda commissioner Drew Harris – but the level of incidents in each district is taken into consideration when doing this.

She added there is €1.592bn in her department’s budget for 2021.

Drug driving leads to a four-year driving disqualification when a conviction is recorded.