WATCH: Limerick students urged to comply with Covid-19 guidelines as case numbers increase

THE head of the Limerick garda division says members of the force will continue to enforce the public health regulations which have been tightened by government.

While Limerick remains at Level 2 in the Living With Covid framework, from this weekend a maximum of six people from one other household are allowed to visit private homes and gardens.

Speaking at a meeting of the Limerick Joint Policing Committee, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche says action will be taken if required to ensure the regulations are complied with.

Since last weekend, additional resources have been deployed in the Castletroy area of the city in an effort to “keep a lid” on student house parties in particular.

“We have extra people out on 12-hour shifts and we will enforce the law and we will bring prosecutions if we have to – but we would prefer not to. We want to explain and encourage people to comply with the regulations and that’ we want to do,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Limerick Joint Policing Committee is appealing to students and other young people not to organise or attend house parties.

He is urging them to take note of the risk that such gatherings can create – particularly given the recent spike in cases of Covid-19 across the country. Yesterday, 19 news cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick.

“I want to appeal to the people that are organising and having the house parties to be mindful of the situation that can be created afterwards. We have heard some harrowing stories in relation to a young 17-year-old who is after getting Covid and this affects people with underlying health conditions and age doesn't matter,” he told the Limerick Leader.

