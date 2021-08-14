14/08/2021

WATCH: Residents oppose plans for 30 metre mast near Limerick village

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

RESIDENTS in Bruree have expressed their opposition to plans for a new telecommunications mast on the outskirts of the village.

Around 40 people attended a protest last week after Vantage Towers Limited confirmed its intention to seek planning permission for the development at Ballynoe, Bruree.

According to a planning notice, the company, whose majority shareholder is Vodafone, is proposing to erect a “30 metre high lattice telecommunications support structure together with antennae, dishes and associated telecommunications equipment” at the site.

One of those opposed to the proposed development is local resident Susan Kerwin who operates a bat hospital at her home.

“We are in Bruree, County Limerick that is known for its biodiversity and its architectural importance. It’s a historical village and the community are very unhappy about it,” she said.

“We don’t need it, we all have perfect fibre here in the village and nobody has any complaints about it (coverage) and then there is the impact that it will have on biodiversity,” she added.

Deputy Richard O’Donoghue, who attended the protest says he hopes a compromise can be reached.

“Everyone that’s here is here because they have got concerns. They want to protect their village and their lives going forward and the questions that they are asking are realistic questions and they need to be answered,” he said.

“I do believe if this was further back in a field and further away from the residential houses there wouldn’t be an issue – it’s the proximity of it to the houses and the visibility from the village and the proximity of their children if they are out the back playing,” he added.

