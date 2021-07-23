WATCH: Memory garden opens in Limerick community

A GARDEN to remember people who have helped build up a city community has been officially opened.

Mayor Daniel Butler was on hand to the cut the ribbon at the Caherdavin Memory Garden on Friday, while it was blessed by local Parish Priest Patrick O’Sullivan.

Developed by Mags Brown, the vice-chair of the Caherdavin Residents Association and chair Breed Duhan, the garden was put together to provide a contemplative and serene space in which locals could sit down, reflect and remember their loved ones.​

“People can come here when they’re coming for a walk in the park, have a cup of tea or coffee, sit down​ and remember their loved ones,” Mags explained.

She added there will be application forms for people to nominate loved ones to be remembered with a brass plaque in the facility.

Mags said a lot of the work on it took place in lockdown, and she took time to praise CE employees Maurice McInerney, Mike Earls and Ivan Connolly.

The garden has been sponsored by the local Tidy Towns group, with alongside the local branch of Lidl and its manager Denis Baranouski.

Mayor Butler made special presentations to “local heroes” John Lardiner and Annette O’Carroll, who between them have given years of service to Caherdavin.

Annette, who saw a bench dedicated to her, said: “I’m humbled, I’m shocked. I never expected it. I’m quite embarrassed – I’m reluctant to take praise.”