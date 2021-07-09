WATCH: Concern that milk trucks can’t turn ‘right’ at new Limerick junction

CONCERNS are being expressed that large agricultural vehicles cannot safely turn off the main N20 at Banogue following the completion of traffic-calming works in the village.

The issue was raised last week by Cllr John O’Donoghue at the monthly meeting of Adare-Rathkeale Municipal District.

He said vehicles, such as milk-trucks, have to “physically pass the junction because of the way the footpath is designed” and that it is “nearly impossible” for them to turn right if there is a car looking to emerge from the secondary road.

While commending the quality of the workmanship, Cllr O’Donoghue also expressed concern about the location of the newly-installed pedestrian crossing and the absence of ‘flashing signs’ to alert drivers to their speed.

“What is going to stop people putting the shoe in as they are motoring along?” he asked, noting that traffic appears to be “moving faster than it ever did before.”.

Responding to Cllr O’Donoghue, Fionan Kelliher, Acting Senior Executive Engineer at the Mid West Roads Design Office said the new layout at the junction was completed to the normal standard and that he was unaware of any issues.

He said a speed survey was carried out before the works began and that another will completed once the project, costing around €540,000, is fully completed in the coming weeks.

Mr Kelliher, who attended the meeting via video-link, said several studies were carried out on the N20 at Banogue and that it was decided that traffic calming measures were preferable over flashing signage.

“There were a number of incidents in the area and there were high speeds going through Banogue and it’s (the works) actually to define the village itself which is very open and there was a high risk for pedestrians because there was no crossing point and there was a lot of parking on either side,” he said.

Councillor Stephen Keary suggested that average speed cameras, such as those installed on the M7 between Birdhill and Nenagh could be installed at each end of the village.