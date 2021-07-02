WATCH: Taoiseach in Limerick to announce major new investment

AN Taoiseach Micheál Martin was in the city today where he announced a multi-million euro investment at Kirby Group Engineering in Raheen.
The firm is set to create an additional 300 new jobs, with Mr Martin saying: "Today’s announcement of an additional 300 jobs represents another great milestone for Kirby Group Engineering, Limerick and the wider Mid-West region. We want Ireland to be a great location, and a competitive location, to start and scale businesses just like this. Kirby’s expansion is testament to the skills and talent this country has to offer, and I note in particular the value the company places on graduates and apprentices in shaping its future. I wish everyone at Kirby Group Engineering many more decades of success."
During the visit, the Cork TD was surprised by Limerick hurlers David Dempsey, Barry Murphy and Kyle Hayes, who presented him with a signed jersey, ahead of the Treaty's showdown with their Munster rivals tomorrow.
The trio work at Kirby Group Engineering.
During a briefing with news reporters, the Fianna Fail leader addressed the continuing rise Covid-19 figures, and the Delta variant.
