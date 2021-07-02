WATCH: Taoiseach in Limerick to announce major new investment

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

AN Taoiseach Micheál Martin was in the city today where he announced a multi-million euro investment at Kirby Group Engineering in Raheen.

The firm is set to create an additional 300 new jobs, with Mr Martin saying: "Today’s announcement of an additional 300 jobs represents another great milestone for Kirby Group Engineering, Limerick and the wider Mid-West region. We want Ireland to be a great location, and a competitive location, to start and scale businesses just like this. Kirby’s expansion is testament to the skills and talent this country has to offer, and I note in particular the value the company places on graduates and apprentices in shaping its future. I wish everyone at Kirby Group Engineering many more decades of success."

During the visit, the Cork TD was surprised by Limerick hurlers David Dempsey, Barry Murphy and Kyle Hayes, who presented him with a signed jersey, ahead of the Treaty's showdown with their Munster rivals tomorrow.

The trio work at Kirby Group Engineering.

During a briefing with news reporters, the Fianna Fail leader addressed the continuing rise Covid-19 figures, and the Delta variant.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie