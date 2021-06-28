WATCH: Case of woman fined over Limerick street protest raised in the Dáil

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE case of a Limerick woman who was fined for allegedly organising a small demonstration in Limerick city centre earlier this year has been raised in the Dáil.

Aislinn O'Keeffe was one of around 20 people who gathered at Thomas Street, on March 18, for the demonstration which was organised by ROSA in the wake of the abduction and murder of Sarah Everard in London.

Those present for the short event expressed solidarity with vigil attendees (in London) who were subsequently attacked by the Metropolitan Police.

Ms O'Keeffe, who spoke on the evening has since received a €500 fine and will be face prosecution before the courts if she does not pay it.

Highlighting the development in the Dail, People Before Profit TD Mick Barry said it is "not a good look" for An Garda Síochana given the recent controversy over 999 calls being cancelled.

When the matter was raised, Tanáiste Leo Varadkar said he did not want to comment on specific cases that are live or before the courts.

