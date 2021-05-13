WATCH: Muslim community in Limerick marks Eid with clean-up of park

MEMBERS of Limerick’s Muslim community gathered at Arthur’s Quay park to clean the city, and hand goodies to the public.

It was all part of the celebration of Eid, the festival which marks the breaking of the fast after Ramadan.

It is characterised by enjoying oneself, and the giving of gifts and showing generosity to others.

And that was in clear evidence in the city, with members of the community handing out sweets and water to people gathered in the city on Thursday.

Dr Rizwan Khan said: “We planned that on Eid, we wanted to give something back to the community, and one of the best ways to do this is to clean the streets.”

Photographed is Imran Issa, cleaning up with Zaalfifariyya Hussein (Pictures: Brendan Gleeson)

He hopes these clean-ups from the community will continue.

“We have done it in Tralee for the last few years, and we are hoping we can replicate this with our friends here. Our hope and plan is that we might collaborate with the Tidy Towns on. This is something we want the next generation to be a part of – the part of civic sense.”

Fath Allah and deputy mayor, Cllr Azad Talukdar

Imran Issa and Imam Issa Timan